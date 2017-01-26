You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Featurette Shows Keanu Reeves Training Hard and Kicking Ass

Director Chad Stahelski and Jackson Slidell, John Wick’s stunt double, also discuss the types of training involved.

33 mins ago

John Wick- Chapter 2

Lionsgate

John Wick is back and more badass than ever in “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Keanu Reeves returns as the retired hitman, once again forced to take down a former associate who is plotting to take control of an international assassins’ guild. The movie is full of over-the-top action and fighting sequences which involves many hours of training from the actors. A new featurette takes viewers behind the scenes of all the hard work and beating they go through to make the shots look phenomenal.

“The tone of the action is such a great part of John Wick, longer takes, complexity, footwork,” says Reeves in the clip. “So I put the suit back on and went back into training. That stunt team has a lot of experience training actors.”

Actor and rapper Common also adds, “The stunt team is built on mastery, they want A+ level work.”

READ MORE: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns for the Fight of His Life

The clip features a handful of quick looks showing the intensity and creation of a scene. Director Chad Stahelski also discusses how Reeves fully embraces the action sequences and Jackson Slidell, John Wick’s stunt double, explains the type of training that they had to learn, a mix of many martial arts which they call “Gun-fu.”

The sequel to 2014’s “John Wick” also stars Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Bridget Moynahan, John Leguizamo and Ruby Rose, who can be seen in the featurette below.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” arrives in theaters on February 10.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad