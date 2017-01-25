Jon Voight Sounds Just Like Trump, Accuses Shia LaBeouf & Miley Cyrus of ‘Teaching Treason’ In Rant

The "Midnight Cowboy" actor had a thing or two to say to "the young people."

Jon Voight has clearly been listening to Donald Trump, and not just his ideas. In a video obtained by TMZ, Voigt gives the young people a piece of his mind in a very familiar cadence. “It’s been very serious and very destructive, this marching against the government and against the president. Very, very serious.”

Offscreen, a reporter can be heard asking about the Women’s March on Washington, and what Voight thinks about the First Amendment. “It is what the First Amendment’s about, but what was the march about? The march was about — it was against this government and against this presidency. Trying to denigrate his office and his presidency. And that’s no good.”

In what essentially amounts to a crazy uncle wagging his finger in your face, the “Midnight Cowboy” then goes on to admonish “the young people” for exercising their right to peaceful assembly.

“And when you see the young people like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus and they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them, and what are they teaching? They’re teaching treason. They’re teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this presidency. And it’s a very sad day when I see this. I don’t know what the people, this Hollywood group, I find it, it’s a very sad thing for me to witness. But they have a lot of influence, a huge amount of influence. So anyway, it’s not so good.”

Maybe Angelina Jolie should tell her dad to chill.

