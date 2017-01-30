Jonny Greenwood Rehearses His ‘There Will Be Blood’ Score in 360-Degree Video — Watch

The London Contemporary Orchestra is performing the score.

Academy Awards rules notwithstanding, Jonny Greenwood’s “There Will Be Blood” score is among the most acclaimed in recent memory. The Radiohead guitarist/film composer is having his work on Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 drama celebrated by the London Contemporary Orchestra, which is embarking on a tour performing Greenwood’s score. Watch a 360-degree video of their rehearsal session below.

Greenwood plays alongside the LCO in the seven-minute video, with the conductor offering such sage advice as “Let’s just allow a little more space between the notes and a little bit more space in general between the gestures.” The brief tour begins tonight at the Royal Festival Hall in London and also includes stops in Birmingham, Brighton and Bristol over the next week.

Greenwood has since collaborated on each of Anderson’s subsequent features, including “The Master” and “Inherent Vice,” in addition to “Norwegian Wood” and “We Need to Talk About Live.” Anderson, meanwhile, has directed several music videos for Radiohead.

