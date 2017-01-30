Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wins SAG Award For Female Actor In Comedy Series

This represents the "Veep" star's first SAG Award victory since 2014.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has secured the SAG popular vote.

The “Veep” actress just won the SAG Award for best female comedy actor this year — marking her first win in this category since 2014. Louis-Dreyfus has won five consecutive Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer on the critically acclaimed HBO series.

In winning the SAG Award, Louis-Dreyfus took the award back from “Orange is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba, who had won the award the previous two years. She also beat out “Grace and Frankie” star Lily Tomlin, who didn’t go home empty-handed: She was recognized with this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award. Other nominees included Tomlin’s “Grace and Frankie” co-star, Jane Fonda; and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Ellie Kemper.

Louis-Dreyfus has been the most-awarded of the bunch, receiving 19 SAG Award nominations over the years, including 11 in the best female TV comedy actor category. She’s also won seven SAG Awards all together; besides that 2014 “Veep” win, she also scored the female TV comedy actor award in 1997 and 1998 for “Seinfeld.”

The SAG Awards took place Sunday night, Jan. 30, at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles. TNT and TBS aired the telecast live.

