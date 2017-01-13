Kevin Hart To Executive Produce and Star In ‘Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide To History’

The two-hour event focuses on lesser-known stories from black history and will air on History sometime in 2017.

Today, History (formerly known as The History Channel) has greenlit “Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History,” a look at lesser-known black history stories, from the perspective of comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Hart will star and executive produce the two-hour event.

“Kevin is an extraordinary performer with a real appreciation for history,” said Paul Cabana, the Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at History. “Only he could bring these true stories to life in such an entertaining way. We’re thrilled to be working with him.”

“The Black Man’s Guide to History” begins as Hart finds his daughter upset after watching Steve McQueen’s Best Picture-winning film “12 Years A Slave” as she believes that black history appears to only be about slavery and oppression. Hart then decides to educe her through about undervalued historical figures, like Matthew Henson, the first person to go to the North Pole, but did not receive the credit; Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut, Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who courageously mailed himself to a free state in a box and more.

“I’m very excited to be working with History on this show because not only is it entertaining, and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now. We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit too,” said Hart.

This last year, Hart appeared in four films: “Ride Along 2,” the sequel to his 2014 film, “Central Intelligence” opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “The Secret Life of Pets” and a stand-up film “Kevin Hart: What Now?”

“Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History” will air sometime in 2017.

