Key and Peele Unveil Final Obama Anger Translator Sketch for The Daily Show — Watch

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunited for a roast of President-elect Donald Trump on 'The Daily Show' as the Obama administration comes to a close.

President Obama’s anger translator Luther has something to get off his chest. The character created by Keegan-Michael Key returned for a final sketch that aired on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” Thursday, unloading his continued astonishment that Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States.

“Don’t you understand this is how ‘The Hunger Games’ starts?” Luther said during the sketch, which featured too many bleeped out curse words to count.

The always calm President Obama, played by Jordan Peele, responds that the election was close, but that the American people have spoken.

“Yeah, they voted for Hillary Clinton, but then this outdated electoral college mumbo jumbo voodoo bullsh*t got you got to be kidding me,” Luther said.

After a subtle mention about Melania Trump plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s speech, Peele’s Obama stated that he enjoyed his time as President.

“Except when the Republicans wouldn’t let me do sh*t, and then that one dude said I wasn’t born here, and then you all elected him!” Luther said. “He doesn’t even want the job. I saw it in his eyes. The dude was shook!”

To watch the sketch, check out the below video via Vulture, starting at the 3:00 mark.

