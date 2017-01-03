‘Killing Fields’ Season 2 Exclusive Clip: Discovery Channel’s True Crime Series Returns to the Louisiana Swamplands

The series will return for a second season tonight at 10 p.m. ET only on the Discovery Channel.

True crime stories have been all the rage for the past few years, with shows like HBO’s miniseries “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” garnering critical and commercial acclaim. Now, the Discovery Channel’s series “Killing Fields” returns for a second season with new leads and new crimes to investigate in the swamplands of Louisiana.

Co-executive produced by Emmy-winning producer Tom Fontana (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) and Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson (“Diner”), the series follows Sheriff Brett Stassi and Major Ronnie Hebert, and their roster of detectives as they investigate real crimes in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, located just 15 miles from Baton Rouge.

Shot in real time, the series picks up from last season as Rodie Sanchez, Aubrey St. Angelo and the team close in on the 1997 homicide of former Louisiana State University student Eugenie Boisfontaine, as well as another similar case after new evidence surfaces. Under the guidance of Major Hebert, the team works tirelessly to secure crucial evidence and pursue new leads, all in the hopes of closing the cases and bringing justice to the victims’ families. Watch a clip from the new season below.

“Killing Fields” will return for a second season tonight, January 3 at 10 p.m. ET only on the Discovery Channel. Visit the show’s official website to watch full episodes from the first season.

