‘Killing Ground’ Exclusive Trailer: A Young Couple’s Remote Weekend Getaway Turns Into a Waking Nightmare In New Sundance Film

The new thriller will premiere in the Midnight section at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

The Midnight section at the Sundance Film Festival features films that don’t neatly fit into certain genres and seek to unsettle or frighten festival audiences. One of the films that will premiere in this section is the new thriller “Killing Ground,” about a young couple’s nightmarish weekend getaway. When Ian (Ian Meadows) and Sam (Harriet Dyer) arrive at an isolated campsite, they figured they would escape urban living for a while, but instead, they find an abandoned SUV and a tent. As night falls and the other campers don’t return, Ian and Sam grow increasingly uneasy, only to discover a distressed toddler wandering alone on the campground. The film also co-stars Aaron Pedersen (“Water Rats”) and Aaron Glenane (“Truth”). Watch an exclusive trailer for the film below.

The film is written and directed by Damien Power. He previously directed six short films — “Peekaboo,” “A Burning Thing,” “To Be,” “Boot,” “Bat Eyes” and “Hitchhiker,” for which he received an AFTRS Creative Fellowship to complete. “Killing Ground” is his first feature film.

“Killing Ground” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section on Friday, January 20 at 11:45 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. It will also screen on Saturday, January 21 at 1:00 p.m.; Saturday, January 21, at midnight; and Thursday, January 26 at 11:30 p.m. For more information, visit the official Sundance website.

