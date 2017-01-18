Kino Lorber Hires Nicholas Kemp as Director of Theatrical Marketing — Exclusive

Kemp has served as the Film Society of Lincoln Center's digital marketing manager for the past five years.

Kino Lorber has hired the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Nicholas Kemp as director of theatrical marketing. Kemp has served as the Film Society’s digital marketing manager for the past five years.

At Kino Lorber, he will report to senior vice president of theatrical and nontheatrical distribution and acquisitions, Wendy Lidell. His first day is January 30.

At the Film Society, Kemp oversaw cross-channel content and digital marketing for the New York Film Festival, New Directors/New Films, and year-round programming. He pioneered the Film Society’s video initiatives, mining its video archives and creating new content, while also co-producing its weekly podcast The Close-Up.

“A passionate cinephile, Nick has unique knowledge and experience in the digital marketing arena,” Eugene Hernandez, deputy director of the Film Society, told IndieWire in an email. “I see this as a great move for Kino, and we’ll still get to work with Nick when we book Kino films as first runs at our Film Center.”

Kemp previously worked on web content and audience engagement campaigns for film and other media projects, including the independent film website Hammer to Nail, where he helped launch their Short Film Contest.

“He is clearly a marketing executive with multiple talents, and we are delighted to give him an opportunity to bring the skills he honed, cultivating audiences in New York,” Lidell said in a statement.

Kino Lorber is opening Simon Stone’s Australian drama “The Daughter,” starring Geoffrey Rush, Paul Schneider, Ewen Leslie, Miranda Otto and Sam Neill, on January 27 in New York, followed by Josef von Sternberg’s fully restored “Anatahan,” exclusively playing at the Metrograph on February 3.

