Kirsten Dunst to Star in AMC Dark Comedy Series From George Clooney and Yorgos Lanthimos

The one-hour series will be directed by "The Lobster" helmer.

It’s a match made in heaven. Deadline reports that Kirsten Dunst is set to star and executive produce AMC’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” a 1990s dark comedy series to be directed by “The Lobster” helmer Yorgos Lanthimos. Better yet, the project also involves George Clooney and Grant Heslov, who will executive produce through their production company Smokehouse Pictures.

Still in its very early stages, the one-hour series will be written by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky and is described as “a darkly comedic story about the cult of free enterprise and one woman’s relentless pursuit of the American Dream in the early 1990s.”

Dunst will portray Krystal Gill, a recently widowed, minimum-wage Orlando water park employee who is left with nothing. The story will follow her as she “lies, schemes, and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise — the cultish, flag-waving, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place.”

Also hailing from Sony’s TriStar Television and AMC Studios, the show will be executive produced by Lanthimos, Lutsky, Funke, with Sarah Shepard overseeing for Smokehouse.

No additional information about other cast members or its release date was revealed.

Emmy nominated-Dunst can currently be seen in “Hidden Figures.” She’s also set to star in “Woodshock” and recently wrapped filming on Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled.”

Lanthimos’ most recent picture, “The Lobster,” was a festival circuit darling, garnering critical acclaim. His next project, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” is a psychological thriller with supernatural elements that will reunite him with Colin Farrell. The movie is expected to arrive sometime this year.

