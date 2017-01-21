Kristen Stewart Remembers That Bizarre Year When Trump Was Obsessed With Her – Watch

The actress also sends a message to young females: “Be a part of what you believe in."

Back in 2012 Donald Trump took an interest in Kristen Stewart, tweeting this opinion about her personal life. Now, almost five years later, Trump is the President of the United States and Stewart is recalling that bizarre year when he was “really obsessed” with her.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f*cking crazy,” Stewart told Variety at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

Expressing how those tweets made her feel at the time, she replied, “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’”

READ MORE: IndieWire and Chase Team for the Sundance Lounge: See Photos From Day One of Kristen Stewart and More

Stewart is currently promoting her short film directorial debut, “Come Swim,” a project which she wrote and stars Josh Kaye.

During the interview at Variety studios, the actress also sent a message to young women who might be scared about Trump being the new president.

“Ladies, stand up for yourself!” she said, before taking a serious note and adding, “I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f*cking so humanitarian.”

“I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is,” she continued. “I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”

Watch the entire interview below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.