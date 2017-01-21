Kristen Stewart Plans to Tackle Gun Control in Her Next Feature

The actress is currently promoting her directorial debut, a short film titled "Come Swim."

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut is a short film she wrote called “Come Swim.” The actress-turned-director is currently promoting the project at the Sundance Film Festival, where it will have its premiere.

Stewart had previously stated how going behind the camera opened a whole new world to her. Now after directing her first short, she already knows what her second project will be.

“My next thing is going to kick ass. It’s about gun control,” Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance. The actress is currently in negotiations with Refinery29, which produced “Come Swim,” to make the film.

Stewart didn’t elaborate on details about her next piece, instead, talked about her currently project and how it came to be.

“My movie is about some guy who goes through heartbreak and is super sad about it, and that was my friend thing I was thinking about for three years,” she explained. “And it feels really first-world white-people problems, and I came here a little bit nervous about it, considering the timing, because people are going to be like, ‘That doesn’t matter.’ But I feel like things are going to shift in this really beautiful way.”

“Come Swim” is a part of Refinery29’s female filmmaker-focused Shatterbox Anthology series. Stewart was last seen in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and “Certain Women,” and will next star in “Personal Shopper,” in theaters on March 10, and the thriller “Lizzie.”

Watch her THR interview below:

