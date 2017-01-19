‘Kuso’ Trailer: Flying Lotus’ Directorial Feature Debut Is a Trippy Psychedelic Dream

The film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21.

Last year, filmmaker Eddie Alcazar and musician Flying Lotus, also known as Steve Ellison, screened their short film “FUCKKKYOUUU” at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Now, the experimental artist is returning to Park City to debut his feature film, “Kuso,” a bizarre and trippy tale starring George Clinton.

Ahead of its Sundance premiere, taking place on January 21, Deadline has shared the first trailer, in which “unbridled imaginations plunge the audience into a magical mix of filth-covered fables and hypnotic animations to reveal a film rotting from the inside out.”

Co-written by David Firth and Zach Fox, the “mind-altering freakshow” follows a group of survivors after a devastating earthquake hits Los Angeles. The trailer is nothing short of strange and psychedelic, something that Flying Lotus fans can appreciate.

The film also features performances by Hannibal Buress, Iesha Coston, Zack Fox, The Buttress and Tim Heidecker.

“Kuso” is the followup to Lotus’ short film “Royal,” which he premiered at the Sundance NEXT festival last year. The movie also feature new music from Ellison himself under both the Flying Lotus and Captain Murphy monikers, as well as from Busdriver and Thundercat, among others.

Check out the trailer and one-sheet below.

