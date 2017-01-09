Golden Globes 2017: ‘La La Land’ Wins Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle's musical edged out steep competition from films including "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea."

Writer-director Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” took home the Golden Globe award for Best Screenplay Sunday, edging out steep competition from films including “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

After accepting the award, Chazelle thanked his “incredible team of artists who brought this to life – dancers, singers, actors, craftspeople, an incredible cast, many of whom are seated here…you literally made my dreams come true every day on the set and I want to thank Lionsgate for taking a chance on this movie, taking a gamble, and for believing that an audience for a movie like this does exist. It means the world to me. And finally this is a love story so I have to thank and give a large portion of this award to my love Olivia. Thank you for inspiring me to dream every single day.”

The other Golden Globe nominees in the Best Screenplay category were Taylor Sheridan’s “Hell or High Water” and Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals.”

