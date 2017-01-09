Emma Stone Wins Golden Globe For Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy as Big ‘La La Land’ Night Continues

Stone won for her role as aspiring actress Mia in Damien Chazelle's "La La Land" for the film's sixth award of the evening so far.

In a win on a night when “La La Land” looks to be unstoppable, Emma Stone claimed the Best Actress in a Comedy prize at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Stone accepted her award from Matt Damon (who harkened back to last year’s quips over “The Martian” being eligible for the comedy/musical categories). She kicked off her speech thanking her mom, moving on to family, friends and distributor Lionsgate. “This is a film for dreamers and I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world. And that’s what this movie is about,” Stone said.

As a tribute to the challenges faced by aspiring creators, like her “La La Land” character Mia, Stone finished by saying, “Any creative person who’s had a door slammed in their face, whether metaphorically or physically…or anyone anywhere who feels like giving up sometimes, but finds it in themselves to get up and keep moving forward, I share this with you.”

Stone’s prize was the second acting award of the evening for the “La La Land” cast after co-star Ryan Gosling also won in his category. Stone bested a pair of Golden Globes first-timers in Hailee Steinfeld (“The Edge of Seventeen”) and Lily Collins (“Rules Don’t Apply”) in addition to two industry vets, Annette Bening and the evening’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Meryl Streep.

The 74th Annual Golden Globes were hosted Sunday, January 8 by Jimmy Fallon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2016 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

