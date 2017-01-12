‘La La Land’ Possibly To Become a Live Stage Musical, Says Lionsgate Co-President

The film won seven Golden Globes last Sunday and is poised to be a big Oscar winner.

Since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last year, Damien Chazelle’s romantic musical “La La Land” has garnered widespread critical acclaim and has grossed over $90 million worldwide. Last Sunday, the film won seven Golden Globes, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress, breaking the record of most wins by a single film. Now, the film might have the opportunity to come alive on the stage.

READ MORE: ‘La La Land’ Review: A Lively Supercut of Classic Musicals Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig told investors this past Tuesday that the studio eventually may mount a touring stage show “If we want to do a stage show, we can do a stage show,” says Feig, pointing to Lionsgate’s “Step Up” franchise as a template for adapting a film for the stage.

The film follows a down-on-his-luck jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling) and an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) who meet and fall in love in the heart of Los Angeles, only for their respective professional ambitions to come in between their own relationship. This is Chazelle’s third feature film following the Oscar-winning “Whiplash” and “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench.”

READ MORE: ‘La La Land’ Wins Golden Globe For Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

“La La Land” is currently in theaters now. It will hit its peak theatrical rollout on January 22 to coincide with the Oscar nominations announcement, courtesy of Lionsgate.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.