‘La La Land’ Video Explores Damien Chazelle’s Visual Homages to Classic Musicals — Watch

The video features a side-by-side comparison of Chazelle's film and other film musicals through history.

Since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last August, Damien Chazelle’s romantic musical “La La Land” has racked up critical and commercial acclaim. It’s grossed over $174 million against a $30 million budget, it won seven Golden Globes at this year’s ceremony (more than any other film in the award’s history) and just recently received 14 Oscar nominations.

One of the film’s most enduring qualities are its numerous homages to other film musicals throughout history. Editor Sara Preciado created a “La La Land” video that features a side-by-side comparison of the film and its various tributes. As the video demonstrates, “La La Land” pays homage to films like “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Young Girls of Rochefort,” “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” “West Side Story,” “Moulin Rouge!” and more. Watch the video below.

This is Chazelle’s third feature film. His previous film “Whiplash” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and eventually won three Oscars, including one for J.K. Simmons for Best Supporting Actor. He also directed the 2009 feature “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench,” wrote the thriller “Grand Piano” and recently co-wrote the sci-fi film “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

“La La Land” is currently in theaters nationwide. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on February 26 on ABC.

La La Land – Movie References from Sara Preciado on Vimeo.

