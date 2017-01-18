‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Season 4 Promo: Larry David and ‘Game of Thrones’ Take Center Stage

"Silicon Valley" star Kumail Nanjiani also makes an appearance.

HBO’s biggest Sunday night show returns in 2017, as well as the much-awaited fourth season of its smash hit comedy. Then there’s also the return of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

A new promo for Season 4 of the news program has been released, which features a few familiar sets and faces. The trailer begins by showing the “Game of Throne’s” Iron Throne, with Oliver thinking that the announcer is talking about his program before realizing that he isn’t.

The same thing happens when the announcer talks about “Silicon Valley” until Kumail Nanjiani reminds Oliver that the voiceover is talking about his show. The promo also points out the “long-awaited return of the HBO show everyone’s been waiting for,” with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David running into Oliver.

READ MORE: John Oliver and Stephen Colbert Discuss Post-Election Anxieties at Fundraiser

Returning weeks after Inauguration Day, John Oliver will continue to examine the Trump campaign and, as previously indicated, will try and take a more proactive tone this year. The host concluded his third season back in November after the election, urging people to donate to organizations in desperate need of funding, and dubbing the episode “I Thought I Wanted It to Be Over But Now That It’s Over I Wish It Was Still Going On Because It Turns Out the Ending is Even Worse Twenty-F*cking-Sixteen.”

Season 4 of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” returns on Sunday, February 12 on HBO. Check out the hilarious promo below.

