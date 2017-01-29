‘Law & Order: SVU’ Planning Roger Ailes–Inspired Episode

On network television, sexually-based offenses are considered especially heinous.

Here’s news that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who watches “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”: The show is planning a Roger Ailes–inspired episode. Ailes, you’ll recall, was the longtime CEO of Fox news until departing the network last summer after a number of sexual-assault allegations. As “SVU” often produces topical episodes based on semi-current events, one based on the high-profile scandal was probably inevitable.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, first reported on by TVLine, as well as a few details about the episode in question: It’s “centered on the powerful head of a news network, Howard Coyle, who has a past; a female anchor at the network who is carrying a dark secret; and a young up-and-coming anchor willing to do anything to get ahead.”

NBC isn’t alone in the move, as Blumhouse Productions is planning a miniseries based on the scandal as well. “SVU” is currently in its 18th season.

