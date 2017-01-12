Lena Dunham on ‘Girls’: ‘I Wouldn’t Do Another Show That Starred Four White Girls”

Dunham graces the cover of the February issue of NYLON Magazine.

The final season of Lena Dunham’s hit HBO series “Girls” premieres on February 12. To mark the occasion, she decided to pose for the cover of the February issue of NYLON Magazine. The 30-year-old actress, writer, director and producer speaks candidly about the show, her political views and the public criticism and scrutiny she has faced throughout her career.

One of the topics she addresses in her interview is the lack of diversity in the cast of “Girls,” something for which the show has faced some harsh criticism throughout the years. “I wouldn’t do another show that starred four white girls,” Dunham says. “When I wrote the pilot, I was 23…I was not trying to write the experience of somebody I didn’t know, and not trying to stick a black girl in without understanding the nuance of what her experience of hipster Brooklyn was.”

Just like her show, the outspoken actress has been the subject of harsh public criticism, especially on social media. “I used to think the worst thing in the world could be for someone to have a thought about you that you didn’t have yourself. Now I’m like, ‘Have at it, guys!’” she says.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Dunham was one of Hillary Clinton’s most outspoken celebrity supporters, even hitting the campaign trail for the Democratic nominee. Now that Donald Trump has been elected President of the United States and will be sworn into office on January 20, the actress has put in her two cents.

“It’s going to be interesting promoting this show right after Trump is inaugurated,” she says. “The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn’t be beloved by the incoming administration. Hopefully it’ll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history—or it will.”

The February issue of NYLON Magazine hits newsstands January 17.

