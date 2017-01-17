Lena Dunham Releases Animated Planned Parenthood Tribute Featuring Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and More

"100 Years" chronicles the history of Planned Parenthood, from the invention of birth control to "Roe v. Wade."

This morning, “Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham premiered a new video entitled “100 Years,” an animated short film that honors Planned Parenthood and chronicles the history of women’s health care since the early 20th century. Co-directed by Dunham and Kirsten Lepore, as well as written by Alex Ronan, the film examines the history of Planned Parenthood, from Margaret Sanger’s birth control activism to abortion-related legislation like “Roe v. Wade” and the Hyde Amendment. It features narrators like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, America Ferrera, Mindy Kaling, Hari Nef, Andrew Rannells, Cecile Richards, Gina Rodriguez, Amy Schumer, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Sasheer Zamata and Dunham herself. Watch it below.

“We’ve been working on the film for over a year in an attempt to shed light on Planned Parenthood’s remarkable history and ongoing battle to keep serving the people who show up to their health centers every day of the year,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter. “I really think it’s the best cartoon about the history of reproductive freedom ever made, but it may also be the only cartoon about the history of reproductive freedom ever made.”

Executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jenni Konner and more, Dunham also hopes that the “spirit behind this video will hopefully take us into the Women’s March on Washington this weekend, where we will be showing our new president that we’re not going to allow a hundred years of progress to disappear overnight,” referring to the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, a day after President-Elect Donald Trump officially becomes inaugurated.

The sixth and final season of “Girls” is set to premiere on Sunday, February 12, only on HBO.

