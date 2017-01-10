Letterboxd Year In Review 2016: ‘Moonlight’ Named Film of the Year By Online Community

Letterboxd users also rated "Deadpool" as the Most Popular film and "The Greasy Strangler" as the Most Divisive film.

Letterboxd, the global social network for sharing your taste in film, has released the results of its 2016 Year In Review, based on the Letterboxd community’s combined ratings as of January 1. They have awarded Barry Jenkins’ Golden Globe-winning “Moonlight” as the film of the year.

READ MORE: Popular Film Social Network Letterboxd Debuts Long-Awaited iPhone App

“Our hearty congratulations to Barry Jenkins and ‘Moonlight’ on taking the top spot for 2016 in our Year in Review,” says Letterboxd co-founder Matthew Buchanan. “After the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ juggernaut of 2015, which we unashamedly loved, we began 2016 with no idea what film might win people’s hearts, and we’re taking immense pleasure in seeing a low-budget movie with a diverse cast of mostly unknown actors and no franchise history top the list.”

Additionally, the community also rated Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” second and Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea” third. They also rated “Deadpool” as the Most Popular film and “The Greasy Strangler” as the Most Divisive film. Director Jim Hosking has some choice words in response to the Letterboxd community.

“Letterboxd users are henceforth to be called confusers since they became so divided about the otherwise unanimously acclaimed comic tour de force that is ‘The Greasy Strangler,'” says Hosking. “It is important not to read any negative Letterboxd reviews about ‘The Greasy Strangler’ because they are confusing and inaccurate and they are also crammed with appalling spelling and grammatical errors. Please only read the positive more educated reviews. And remember: watch ‘The Greasy Strangler.’ It’s deliciously sexy.”

READ MORE: ‘Moonlight’ Glow: Creating the Bold Color and Contrast of Barry Jenkins’ Emotional Landscape

In order to qualify for the top 15 list or any of the Category Winners: Films must be feature-length, narrative or documentary, must have been rated by a minimum number of members and had at least a limited theatrical run in the US during 2016. Letterboxd differentiates between popular films (a measure of the amount of activity a film receives regardless of rating) and highly rated films, and rankings in the “Highest Rated” categories are based on the same weighted average used on the site.

Below is the full Top 15 list as well as the subsequent list of Category Winners.

The Top 15 Films of 2016:

1. “Moonlight”

2. “La La Land”

3. “Manchester by the Sea”

4. “Arrival”

5. “The Handmaiden”

6. “Your Name”

7. “Aquarius”

8. “Toni Erdmann”

9. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

10. “Sing Street”

11. “Kubo and the Two Strings”

12. “Embrace of the Serpent”

13. “Moana”

14. “Zootopia”

15. “Paterson”

Full List of Category Winners

Most Popular Film: “Deadpool”

Highest Rated (Foreign Language): “The Handmaiden”

Highest Rated (Documentary): “One More Time with Feeling”

Highest Rated (Sci-Fi): “Arrival”

Highest Rated (Horror): “Green Room”

Highest Rated (Action): “The Nice Guys”

Highest Rated (Animation): “Your Name”

Most Popular (Women Directors): “The Invitation”

Highest Rated (Women Directors): “13th”

Most Watched Actor: Samuel L Jackson (again)

Most Watched Actress: Scarlett Johansson

Most Watched Director: Joel Coen

Most Obsessively Rewatched Film: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Most Divisive Film: “The Greasy Strangler ”

Film We Most Loved to Hate: “Suicide Squad”

Lowest Rated Film: “Norm of the North”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.