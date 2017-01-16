Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings a New Song for ‘The West Wing’: ‘What’s Next?’

Where are you when we need you most, President Bartlet?

More than 10 years after President Bartlet left the White House, “The West Wing” continues to feel relevant — maybe now more than ever. On the eve of this Friday’s presidential inauguration, “Hamilton” creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda has written a new song for the West Wing Weekly podcast named after one of the political drama’s most oft-repeated questions: “What’s Next?” Watch below.

READ MORE: Scottish Newspaper Compares Donald Trump’s Inauguration to a ‘Twilight Zone’ Episode

“Ginger get the popcorn / The filibuster is in / I’m Toby Ziegler with the drop in / What kind of day has it been?” begins the track, which is accompanied by footage of the show. Created by Aaron Sorkin, “The West Wing” ran for seven seasons between 1999 and 2006 and took place in what increasingly seems like an alternate reality where our elected officials do their utmost to serve the American people rather than themselves.

READ MORE: Watch: ‘Hamilton’ Original Cast Pays Tribute to ‘West Wing’ in Final Curtain Call

Martin Sheen played President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, and it was he who most often asked “What’s next?” after resolving the most recent issue in front of him. Miranda wrote the lyrics and sings the song, which features music from Hrishikesh Hirway.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.