‘Logan’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman Risks It All in Final Wolverine Film

A weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor Xavier and helps a young mutant in final Wolverine movie.

After 17 years, Hugh Jackman’s legacy as Wolverine is coming to an end in the upcoming R-rated film “Logan.” Reprising his role of the sulky X-Man for the ninth and final time, 20th Century Fox has released a new trailer ahead of its March release.

Set in the future, the film follows a weary Logan as he cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hide out on the Mexican border. As Wolverine tries to hide from the world and his X-Man legacy, he meets a young mutant, Laura Kinney (Sienna Novikov), who is being pursued by dark forces.

“Logan” is directed by James Mangold and co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Doris Morgado and Richard E. Grant.

Before its theatrical release, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, taking place February 9 to 19. Over the past weeks, Jackman and Mangold have been hyping fans up by sharing postcards and new images from the feature, some of which you can see below.

“Logan” arrives in theaters on March 3.

Taken w/ LEICA SL 35mm, ISO 1600 1/200 ƒ1.4 — photo by JM pic.twitter.com/T5xUFCQo2g — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

Taken w/ LEICA S, 100mm, ISO 1600 1/750 ƒ2 — photo by JM pic.twitter.com/YwsGN7VTOC — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

Taken w/ LEICA S, 90mm, ISO 100 1/125 ƒ6.8 — photo by JM pic.twitter.com/V05Ex0IMA4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

