‘Lost in London’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Invites You to Witness His First-Ever Live Film

The comedy will be in theaters on January 19.

This January, Woody Harrelson is doing “something that has never been done before.” The actor is shooting an entire film in under two hours and live streaming it directly into cinemas. Why would he do that? Because he can!

Written, directed and starring Harrelson, the live film is based on a bad night the filmmaker had in London. Not much else is known about it, just that the comedy co-stars Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson.

“Every friend I have told me this is a terrible idea, it’s going to be a failure,” Harrelson says in the new trailer. “Which is how I knew I was onto something…Now it might end up great, it might end up a disaster. But I guarantee you it will be worth watching.”

READ MORE: ‘Wilson’ Trailer: An Extremely Neurotic Woody Harrelson Discovers He’s Got A Teenage Daughter With Laura Dern

“As a child of the ‘60s, I’ve always loved being a part of these happenings,” adds the “The Edge of Seventeen” actor. “Gather your friends and come be a part of this happening with me.”

“Lost in London” will be in theaters courtesy of Fathom Events on January 19. Check out his latest announcement below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.