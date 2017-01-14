Louis C.K., Albert Brooks Animated Series ‘The Cops’ Gets Greenlight From TBS

TCA: Turner also renews "Good Behavior," and taps Dakota Fanning to star in new period thriller "The Alienist."

Bad boys, bad boys: TBS has picked up 10 episodes of Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks’ new animated comedy “The Cops,” which had previously been set up at FX.

Louis C.K. and Brooks will voice the show’s lead characters, “Lou” and “Al,” two Los Angeles patrolmen “trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you’re not married to either.”

The show will premiere in 2018; the two will also executive produce along with Greg Daniels, Dino Stamatopoulos, Dave Becky and Howard Klein.

FX Productions will continue to produce the show, along with Turner’s Studio T and Louis C.K.’s Pig Newton.

“We have made the bold decision to put Louis C.K., Albert Brooks and Greg Daniels at the forefront of what is going to be a serious push into animated comedy for TBS in 2018,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS. “I only hope these newbies know what they’re doing.”

TBS also has the animated series “Tarantula” (from Carson Mell) and “Final Space” (from Olan Rogers) in the works, and continues to run new episodes of “American Dad.”

Also during Turner’s portion of the Television Critics Association press tour, TNT confirmed a Season 2 pickup of drama “Good Behavior,” and announced that Dakota Fanning had been tapped to star in TNT’s upcoming drama “The Alienist,” based on the Caleb Carr novel.

Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans also star in the show, a psychological thriller that investigates a series of brutal murders in New York during the Gilded Age. Fanning’s character, Sara Howard, is the first woman hired by the New York Police Department and she is determined to become the first female police detective in New York City.

“The Alienist,” set to premiere in late 2017 on TNT, will be directed and executive-produced by Jakob Verbruggen (“Black Mirror”). Cary Fukunaga (“True Detective”), Eric Roth (“Forrest Gump”), Hossein Amini (“Drive”) and Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin also exec produce.

And the list of guest stars on Greg Garcia’s new comedy anthology “The Guest Book,” set to launch in August, include Danny Pudi (“Community”), Jenna Fischer (“The Office”), Tommy Dewey (“The Mindy Project”), Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is the New Black”), Michaela Watkins (“Casual”), Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24”), Michael Rapaport (“Sully”), Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope”), Jaime Pressly (“My Name Is Earl”), Stockard Channing (“The Good Wife”), Andrew J. West (“The Walking Dead”) John Ortiz (“Togetherness”), David Zayas (“Gotham”), Shannon Woodward (“Westworld”), Margo Martindale (“The Americans”) and Stephnie Weir (“The Comedians”).

