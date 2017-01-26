‘Love’ Season 2: Netflix’s Judd Apatow Romantic Comedy Gets a Premiere Date and First Look

Exclusive: The nuanced take on modern love, starring Paul Rust and Leslie Arfin, returns in March.

Last year’s unique take on life and relationships in Los Angeles is coming back for a second season — and now we know exactly when. “Love,” created in collaboration between Paul Rust, Leslie Arfin, and Judd Apatow brings a new swath of episodes to Netflix on Friday, March 10.

READ MORE: Gillian Jacobs on ‘Love,’ ‘Community’ and What Drives Her ‘Actor Brain’ Crazy (Consider This)

Season 1 tracked the complicated romance between Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs), two very different people living on the East Side whose chance encounter ties them together at a pivotal time in both their lives. Season 1 found them dealing with personal and professional ups and downs, but [minor spoilers follow] ended on a largely optimistic note, with Mickey truly acknowledging her problems to Gus and Gus embracing her despite (or perhaps because) of them.

Per the official synopsis for Season 2, provided by Netflix, “Mickey and Gus face commitment and all that comes with it as they attempt to bring order to their chaotic lives.” The show is based in part on the real life relationship between Rust and Arfin, but while the creators are now married, that doesn’t guarantee a happy ending for the duo. The show’s ensemble cast also includes Brett Gelman and Claudia O’Doherty.

Below, check out the exclusive date reveal, as well as two new photos which indicate that at least at the beginning, Mickey and Gus’s new relationship has its bright spots. March 10 is coming soon.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.