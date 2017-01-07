‘Lovesong’ Trailer: Jena Malone and Riley Keough Form an Intimate Bond in So Yong Kim’s Drama

Two friends become closer while on a trip of self-discovery.

Four years after working together on “For Ellen,” So Yong Kim and Jena Malone reunited for the indie filmmaker’s latest drama “Lovesong,” a tale about two friends whose relationship deepens while on a trip of self-discovery. The film’s first trailer has been released, courtesy of Strand Releasing.

The movie follows Sarah, portrayed by Riley Keough, a woman neglected by her husband who goes on an impromptu road trip with her younger daughter and best friend, Mindy (Malone). Along the way, the friends become physically intimate until Mindy leaves abruptly. After three years of not speaking to each other, the two try to reconnect in the days before Mindy’s wedding. Brooklyn Decker, Amy Seimetz, Marshall Chapman, Ryan Eggold and Rosanna Arquette co-star.

Co-written by Kim and Bradley Rust Gray, the feature made its premiere at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Strand Releasing. Since then, Kim has directed episodes for “Queen Sugar,” “Transparent” and “American Crime.”

Malone was last seen in “Nocturnal Animals” and will star in Emilio Estevez’s “The Public” and Richard Sears’ “Bottom of the World.” Keough is currently nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Limited Series of TV Film category for her role in “The Girlfriend Experience.” The actress has a slew of projects in the works, including Justin Kelly’s “Welcome the Stranger,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” and “The Discovery.”

“Lovesong” arrives in theaters on February 17. Check out the trailer below.

