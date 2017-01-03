‘Loving’ Exclusive Featurette: Jeff Nichols and the Cast Discuss Bringing This True Story to Life

The film stars Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as Richard and Mildred Loving, the interracial couple at the center of the landmark Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia.

Director Jeff Nichols released two films this past year. The first was “Midnight Special,” about a father and son who go on the run from the government and a cult drawn to the boy’s special powers. The second was “Loving,” a historical drama about interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving and the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia which struck down laws prohibiting interracial marriage.

The film received positive reviews since its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and soon the ACLU will host a special screening of the film this January. Watch an exclusive featurette below featuring Jeff Nichols, Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga and other cast members discuss bringing this true story to life.

Nichols has previously directed three other features: “Shotgun Stories,” about a feud between two sets of half-brothers following the death of their father in rural Arkansas; “Take Shelter,” about a young husband and father plagued by apocalyptic visions; and “Mud,” about two young boys who form a pact with a fugitive.

The special ACLU screening of “Loving” will take place on Thursday, January 5 at The Landmark in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. There will be a pre-reception starting at 6:30 and a panel discussion moderated by Touré following the film.

