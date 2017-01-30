Mahershala Ali Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

The actor won for his role in the drama "Moonlight."

Mahershala Ali received the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture trophy at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Earning attention all awards season for his role in “Moonlight,” the actor thanked his cast, crew and gave a passionate speech about his life growing up and participating in the film.

“What I learned from ‘Moonlight’ is we see what happens when we persecute people,” he stated in his speech after winning his first SAG Award.

Also nominated in the Supporting Actor category include Hugh Grant for “Florence Foster Jenkins,” Lucas Hedges for “Manchester by the Sea,” Dev Patel for “Lion” and Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water.”

Of the evening’s other nominees, Hedges was the only actor who hadn’t previously been up for the award. Idris Elba won last year for his role of The Commandant in “Beast of No Nation” and J.K. Simmons won in 2015 for “Whiplash.”

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented by SAG-AFTR were hosted Sunday, January 29 in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony recognizes outstanding performances in film and primetime television in 2016 as chosen by all active SAG members.

