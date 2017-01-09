Mamoru Oshii’s Anime Classic ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Returning to Theaters Next Month

The new live-action "Ghost in the Shell," starring Scarlett Johansson, will be released on March 31.

2017 is shaping up to be quite the year for iconic anime property “Ghost in the Shell,” with a brand new live-action film due to hit theaters at the end of March — but that’s not all fans of the property can look forward to. Turns out, if you go in for the classics, you’re about to be pretty pleased with the latest news out of Shell-iverse.

Thanks to Lionsgate and Funimation Films, Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 anime classic version of the popular manga of the same name is about to return to theaters next month for a very limited engagement. The film will return to the big screen on February 7 and 8 in 110 theaters across the United States. As was previously announced, later this month, the film will also return to UK cinemas for one night only.

READ MORE: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Trailer: Classic Anime Film Returns to UK Theaters This January

Moviegoers will be able to enjoy both the original Japanese version with subtitles as well as the English dub of the film. Each will be available on separate days of the engagement, beginning first with the subtitled version. Tickets are available beginning today and can be pre-purchased via the official movie website.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Lionsgate to bring the original ‘Ghost in the Shell’ movie back to U.S. theaters,” said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation, of the re-release. “‘Ghost in the Shell’ is truly a seminal work in anime cinema and it helped firmly establish a market for the genre with U.S. movie audiences.”

READ MORE: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Director Defends Scarlett Johansson After Whitewashing Claims

Added, Kevin Carney, VP Marketing at Lionsgate, “‘Ghost in the Shell’ is an iconic property and it is great that fans will be able to watch it on the big screen for the first time in 20 years. Many fans will be seeing the movie in a theater for the first time and Funimation has been a terrific partner to help make this possible.”

In addition to the theatrical re-release, Lionsgate will also be releasing a new, deluxe collector’s edition of the remastered original on Blu-Ray with Digital HD. This new edition will feature steelbook packaging and Mondo artwork and will be available in retail outlets beginning March 7, 2017. You can check out the artwork below.

The new live-action “Ghost in the Shell,” starring Scarlett Johansson, will be released on March 31.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.