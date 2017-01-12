‘Manifesto’ Trailer: Cate Blanchett Plays 13 Different Roles Embodying Various Artistic Movements

The film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, which begins next week.

In recent years, Cate Blanchett has racked up widespread acclaim for her performances in films like “Carol,” “Knight of Cups” and especially her Oscar-winning turn in Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine.” Now, she’s set to return in the new film “Manifesto,” in which she will play 13 different roles performing various artistic manifestos. Some of her roles include a homeless person, a TV newscaster and a punk. Watch the film’s new theatrical trailer ahead of its Sundance premiere, courtesy of Yahoo Movies.

Written and directed by Julian Rosefeldt, “Manifesto” began as a multi-screen film installation in 2015. The 130-minute exhibition cut was shot over 12 days in Berlin before premiering at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image from December 9, 2015 to March 14, 2016. The installation was also shown in Berlin at the Museum für Gegenwart, from February 10 to July 10, 2016 and the Park Avenue Armory in New York City from December 7, 2016 to January 8, 2017. The linear cut shown at Sundance will run 90 minutes long.

Blanchett has been nominated for seven Oscars over her career for her work in “Elizabeth,” “Notes on a Scandal,” “I’m Not There” and more. She won twice for “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine.”

“Manifesto” premieres at the Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 19-29.

