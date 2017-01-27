‘Mansfield 66/67’ Trailer Examines Jayne Mansfield’s Interest in Satanic Rituals and Her Untimely Death

The documentary will have its world premiere on January 28 at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Jayne Mansfield was an American actress, singer and entertainer who was one of Hollywood’s biggest sex symbols of the ‘50s and ‘60s. She was known for her hunger for publicity, her questionable affair with Anton LaVey, head of the Church of Satan, and her fatal car crash in 1967.

Now 50 years after her legendary accident, filmmakers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes have created “Mansfield 66/67,” a documentary about the last two years of Mansfield’s life and the speculation that her untimely death was caused by her alleged affair with LaVey and a curse that was placed on her.

The film is based on rumor and hearsay and asks the questions: “Was her life spinning out of control in the last two years of her life, or…did the devil make her do it?”

“Mansfield 66/67” features interviews and archival material blended with experimental dance numbers, performance art and animation to “elevate a tabloid tale of a fallen Hollywood idol into a celebration of the mythical proportions of a true original.” The film features interviews with Kenneth Anger, Peaches Christ, Tippi Hedren, Dolly Read, Dr. Jane Alexander Stewart, John Waters, and many others who examine Mansfield’s life and her motives.

Artist Shag created the recently released poster for the documentary, which you can check out below along with the film’s trailer, courtesy of The Ebersole Hughes Company.

“Mansfield 66/67” will have its world premiere on January 28 at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. For more information on the film, click here.

