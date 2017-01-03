Marion Cotillard on ‘Step Brothers’: ‘I Always Cry at the End’

She's seen it 10 times.

“Step Brothers” is an all-time favorite among comedy lovers. That apparently includes French actress Marion Cotillard, who says she has watched the 2008 film starring Will Farrell and John C. Reilly over and over again, and each time, the ending makes her shed some tears.

“It might sound weird, but I always cry at the end of ‘Step Brothers.’ I’ve seen the movie ten times, and it still touches me at the end, when Will Ferrell sings. You don’t expect to cry watching that type of comedy, but I always do,” the “Assassin’s Creed” actress told “W Magazine,” which features her in its annual “Best Performances of the Year” issue.

But, in all fairness to Cotillard, besides making us laugh, this film — about two adult men squabbling over living with their parents — also has a beautiful and really touching message. And the last scene — in which Farrell’s character, Brennan Huff, sings Andrea Bocelli’s “Por ti volare”, while his step brother, Dale Doback (Reilly), plays the drums — is definitely memorable.

In case you forgot about this very emotional last scene, here is the video to remind you… grab a couple of tissue!

