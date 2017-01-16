Mark Hamill Is Reunited with His Lightsaber from ‘Return of the Jedi’ — Watch

Alec Guinness used the same one.

Between the election of Donald Trump and the passing of Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill has mostly been in the news for unhappy developments these last few months. He’s called the incoming administration a “who’s-who of really despicable people” and written an emotional tribute to his “Star Wars” sister, so it comes as a welcome reprieve to see him reunited with an old friend — even if it’s just a movie prop.

In an upcoming episode of “Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest,” Luke Skywalker himself is shown a small suitcase and asked if he knows what it contains. Hamill has no idea, and so Alinger shows him: the original lightsaber he used in “Return of the Jedi,” which was also used by Sir Alec Guinness in “A New Hope.” Watch the clip below.

As he did in 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” Hamill is set to reprise his role in this year’s still-untitled “Episode VIII.” Fisher had completed shooting her scenes prior to her death late last month, but Princess Leia’s fate in future installments of the sci-fi franchise remains uncertain.

