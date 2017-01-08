Mark Hamill Is Recording Donald Trump’s Tweets as The Joker

Meet the Trumpster.

Mark Hamill has made no secret of his disdain for Donald Trump, frequently airing his grievances about the president-elect via social media and even referring to his proposed cabinet as “a who’s-who of really despicable people.” Now, the “Star Wars” actor and “Batman: The Animated Series” voice actor is expressing his dissent in an unusual, albeit entertaining way: by recording a selection of Trump’s tweets in the voice of the Joker.

Hamill first began voicing the character in 1992 and has since done so in a number of films and video games as well; his performance as the iconic Gotham City villain is highly regarded. His new form of protest was first suggested by Matt Oswalt on Twitter, who referred to the prospect of an app featuring Hamill reading Trump’s tweets as the Joker a “billion dollar idea.” Hamill quickly complied with a rendition of Trump’s weirdly villanous New Year’s message, hashtagging his recording #TheTrumpster. If you didn’t know better, you’d think the line had been specifically written for Batman’s arch nemesis himself.

“Happy New Year to all,” begins the uniquely unstatesmanlike tweet, “including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” Given the fact that Hamill referred to this as “The Trumpster quote #1,” it seems likely more are on the way.

