‘Marshall’: First-Look Photo Revealed and Release Date Set for Chadwick Boseman Biopic

Open Road Films has released the first-look photo for its upcoming Thurgood Marshall biopic, “Marshall.” The studio has also set the nationwide release date for October 13.

Directed by Oscar nominee Reginald Hudlin, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as legendary attorney and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and Josh Gad as lawyer Sam Friedman. Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell, Sterling K. Brown and Keesha Sharp complete the cast.

The film covers Marshall’s early years as a young lawyer tasked with defending a black chauffeur in a highly publicized sexual assault case. Paired with young Jewish lawyer Friedman in a segregationist court, he’s forced to fight prejudice as he and Friedman work their case — which helped set the stage for the future Civil Rights Movement.

“I can’t wait for the world to see this movie,” Hudlin said in a press release. “It’s a thriller, not a biopic, about an early case of one of the greatest lawyers in American history. In a time when we need heroes who fight for justice, Marshall is an inspirational movie that brings people together. And it’s a lot more fun than anyone expects.”

