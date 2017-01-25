Mary Tyler Moore: Watch Her Best Moments from ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ ‘Ordinary People,’ ‘SNL’ and More

Moore's iconic career spanned decades.

With today’s sad news that Mary Tyler Moore has passed, many are looking to remind themselves of her numerous iconic roles and performances. Here’s a brief primer on where to start the search.

READ MORE: Mary Tyler Moore Dead: Beloved Actress Was 80

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” is an obvious starting point, of course, and the first three seasons (which, combined, account for 72 of 168 total episodes) are on Hulu; so are all five seasons of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (158 episodes) and the first season of “Rhoda,” a spinoff of “TMTMS.” For anyone who doesn’t have Hulu (or simply can’t deal with the ads), “Dick Van Dyke” is also available to stream on Netflix. Those more amenable to Hulu can also listen to her voice the character of Marjorie on the “Frasier Crane’s Day Off” episode of “Frasier” or the 1982 movie “Six Weeks.”

Moore made many, many appearances on other shows throughout the years. She hosted “Saturday Night Live” in March of 1989, and several skits from the episode — including her family-friendly monologue and a bit in which she plays a sweet-talking Customs officer in an airport — can be found on the “SNL” website.

READ MORE: Mary Tyler Moore: Robert Redford, Viola Davis and More Grieve Over the TV Icon’s Death

On the big screen, Moore was best known for her Academy Award–nominated performance in “Ordinary People.” You can stream Robert Redford’s Best Picture winner for a nominal fee on either Amazon or Google Play. More recently, Moore made guest appearances on both “Lipstick Jungle” and, in what ended up being her final role, two episodes of “Hot in Cleveland.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.