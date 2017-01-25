Mary Tyler Moore: Robert Redford, Viola Davis and More Grieve Over the TV Icon’s Death

Six-time Emmy Award winner Mary Tyler Moore passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 80. The television icon, who paved the way for many women, was best known for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and her “Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Upon hearing the sad news, Hollywood paid tribute to the actress, sending their thoughts and prayers to her family, tweeting quotes and sharing videos and photos of her incredible career.
Ed Asner, the actor who portrayed Moore’s boss in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” tweeted that “his heart goes out” to her family.
READ MORE: Mary Tyler Moore Dead: Beloved Actress Was 80
Robert Redford said in a statement via Variety: “Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role, (‘Ordinary People’), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”
The two worked together on the 1980 film “Ordinary People,” for which Moore was nominated for an Oscar.
Viola Davis also thanked the actress for showing that women can be independent and funny.
See more of Hollywood’s reactions below:
