Mary Tyler Moore: Robert Redford, Viola Davis and More Grieve Over the TV Icon’s Death

The actress passed away on January 25 at the age of 80.

Six-time Emmy Award winner Mary Tyler Moore passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 80. The television icon, who paved the way for many women, was best known for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and her “Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Upon hearing the sad news, Hollywood paid tribute to the actress, sending their thoughts and prayers to her family, tweeting quotes and sharing videos and photos of her incredible career.

Ed Asner, the actor who portrayed Moore’s boss in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” tweeted that “his heart goes out” to her family.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

READ MORE: Mary Tyler Moore Dead: Beloved Actress Was 80

Robert Redford said in a statement via Variety: “Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role, (‘Ordinary People’), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”

The two worked together on the 1980 film “Ordinary People,” for which Moore was nominated for an Oscar.

Viola Davis also thanked the actress for showing that women can be independent and funny.

Thanks for the first real image of a woman being independent, funny & vulnerable. Thank you for changing the face of TV, #MaryTylerMoore! pic.twitter.com/3rZbPczSnF — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 25, 2017

See more of Hollywood’s reactions below:

"Who can turn the world on with her smile…" #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

i never met mary tyler moore, but i loved her from afar – for her talent and, most importantly, for the trails she blazed for women. — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

God took our angel away to Heaven. RIP Mary Tyler Moore. pic.twitter.com/0pz3SXhlvw — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) January 25, 2017

I loved Mary Tyler Moore on so many levels it was confusing. Such a huge part of our culture and consciousness. Sending love to her family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 25, 2017

Statement from Donald Sutherland on Mary Tyler Moore, his co-star in 'Ordinary People' — "Mary was and is and now always will be, perfect." pic.twitter.com/op04oiJ18y — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 25, 2017

No words to express what sad news the death of Mary Tyler Moore is. What an amazing pioneering woman in comedy and entertainment. RIP Mary. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 25, 2017

Sang for her and the #MaryTylerMoore cast once. What a magnificent woman. RIP Mary. One of a kind. https://t.co/7yoOmBbvGw — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

I'm so sad. Oh my gosh. https://t.co/uNq5nXp6nj — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 25, 2017

That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017

RIP #MaryTylerMoore – TV & film star, tireless defender of animals, and scourge of diabetes. Truly she turned the world on with her smile… https://t.co/dDzB2YGoOe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2017

Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy pic.twitter.com/UFHIkvWg3i — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 25, 2017

God dammit. GOD. DAMMMIT. "Mary Tyler Moore, Who Incarnated the Modern Woman on TV, Dies at 80" https://t.co/zGs8tl1ugo — jenny slate (@jennyslate) January 25, 2017

R.I.P #maryTylerMoore "who can take a nothing day and make it all seem worthwhile well it's you girl and u should know it" — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

So sad my hero #MaryTylerMoore has passed! She meant so much to me! Iconic,brilliant,full of grace! Love you forever💖 pic.twitter.com/oBG1OwgXwM — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary 🕊 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.