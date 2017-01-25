Mary Tyler Moore Dead: Beloved Actress Was 80

A one-time Oscar nominee, she earned multiple Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80, multiple outlets confirm. The famed actress, best known for her roles on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” was briefly hospitalized in Connecticut before her passing.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Mara Buxbaum, Moore’s representative, told the Huffington Post in a statement. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

2016 didn’t have a monopoly on celebrity deaths, of course, and Moore’s passing marks the first major loss in Hollywood of 2017. Though most associated with her television roles — especially the sitcom bearing her name, which was the first show to feature an unmarried professional woman as its lead — Moore also earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in “Ordinary People,” which won Best Picture and Best Director for Robert Redford.

Moore won a Golden Globe for her performance in the film, as well as one apiece for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show”; she also earned six Emmys. Born in Brooklyn on December 29, 1936, Moore was a longtime animal-rights activist and served as International Chairman of JDRF (the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). She and Levine were married in 1983.

