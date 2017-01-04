Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Chose ‘The Dark Tower’ Over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

For a while, Matthew McConaughey was one of the top contenders for the lead role in Marvel’s sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2”. However, the Academy Award winner turned down the offer to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble.

As the actor explains in a recent interview with “Playboy” magazine, his reason for turning down the role, which eventually went to Kurt Russell, was very simple. It came down to a choice between doing “Guardians” or the big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower”, which he stars in alongside Idris Alba.

“I like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ but what I saw was ‘It’s successful, and now we’ve got room to make a colorful part for another big-name actor.’ I’d feel like an amendment,” the 47 year-old actor said. “‘The Dark Tower’ script was well written, I like the director [Nikolaj Arcel] and his take on it, and I can be the creator, the author of the Man in Black — a.k.a. the Devil — in my version of this Stephen King novel. We’ve done the first one. It’s a fantastic thriller that takes place in another realm, an alternate universe, but it’s very much grounded. For instance, the gunslinger’s weapon isn’t a lightsaber or something; it’s a pistol. I enjoyed approaching my character as if I were the Devil having a good time, getting turned on by exposing human hypocrisies wherever he finds them.”

Certainly, “The Dark Tower” presents McConaughey with the opportunity to start a brand new franchise, as this is intended to be a multi-film adaptation of the popular King’s novel. There is also a spinoff TV series in the works.

McConaughey will be able to see what he missed on May 5, when “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” hits theaters. “The Dark Tower” is slated for release July 28.