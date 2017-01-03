Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News for NBC News

She'll join the network later this year.

After a tenure of more than 12 on Fox News, Megyn Kelly is ready to move on to NBC News.

It was announced on Tuesday that Kelly will join the NBC family later in 2017, anchoring what the network has described as “a new one-hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues”.

READ MORE: 2017, The Year of ‘The Leftovers’… Plus 9 Other, Less Exciting TV Shows To Look Forward To

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page, the 46-year-old journalist writes, “Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage. While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon.”

The time slot in which Kelly’s show will air is expected to be announced in the coming months.

READ MORE: 2017 Independent Spirit Awards: Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to Co-Host Ceremony

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” said Andrew Lack, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, in a statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

The anchor became a national sensation during the 2016 elections for her ongoing feud with the now President-elect Donald Trump.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.