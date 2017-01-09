Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Globes Speech: Julianne Moore, Billy Eichner and Many More Show Support

Celebrities are praising Streep on Twitter for her political speech at the Golden Globes after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter Sunday night to voice their support for Meryl Streep’s critical speech about Donald Trump after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes.

After noting that many of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors were born in other countries and that she was wowed by several film performances this year, Streep turned the rest of her speech to the topic of Trump.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good…It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.”

Celebrities have come out in full force to support Streep on Twitter following her speech. Here are just some of the tweets that have surfaced so far.

Julianne Moore

“When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose” thank you #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 9, 2017

Shonda

How DARE Meryl exercise her right to free speech like that’s a thing we are allowed to do here in Ameri- wait…hmm. #MerylStreep — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 9, 2017

Kathy Griffin

Elizabeth Banks

#MerylStreep tonight 🔥 thank you for defending us and “take your broken heart, make it into art” ❤️ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 9, 2017

Lily Collins

Billy Eichner

MERYL. FUCKING. STREEP. That’s all. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

James Woods

I started my career working with #MerylStreep. That experience set a standard to which I always aspired. A national treasure and fine woman. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2017

Wilmer Valderrama

#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be. #GoldenGlobes — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 9, 2017

Laverne Cox

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017

