MMA Promoter Scott Coker Invites Meryl Streep To Attend a Fight In Response To Her Golden Globes Speech

Last night at the Golden Globes, actress Meryl Streep accepted the honorary Cecil B. Demille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Streep took the opportunity to make a speech that called out President-Elect Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail, his mockery of a disabled reporter as well as a defense of the free press.

In the speech, she describes Hollywood as one of the “most vilified segments in American society right now,” but said it’s really made up of a “bunch of people from other places.” After describing a few examples, she said that “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

Naturally, her comments have rankled conservative critics, but her words have also struck a chord with Bellator MMA promoter Scott Coker, who posted an open invitiation to Streep to attend a fight on Twitter last night.

“I’m a lifelong fan of your work but also a lifelong martial artists who happens to promote mixed martial arts around the world,” says Coker. “The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the world who work years tirelessly honing their craft and — yes — art. They come form every country and every walk of life. We at Bellator support them and honor their skill.” See the full post below.

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017



