Michael Bay Set To Produce Dystopian Adventure Film Featuring Trump-Like President

The film "Little America" is set in a futuristic bankrupt United States because China has called in its debts.

Fresh off his latest film “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” about the real-life attack on a U.S. compound in Libya, Michael Bay is set to release his new film “Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth film in the live-action “Transformers” series, this summer. But Bay is also producing other films that are in the pipeline, including “Little America,” a futuristic adventure film set in the United States that features a Trump-like president.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bay and his production company Platinum Dunes are set to produce the film from British filmmaker Rowan Athale (“Wasteland”), who wrote the spec script and is also attached to direct. Set in a dystopian future where America is bankrupt because China has called in its debts, the film follows a former America Force Recon member who is hired by a Chinese billionaire to go into an American ghetto and rescue his daughter. Sources say that it has the tone of John Carpenter’s 1981 film “Escape From New York.”

Universal just won a bidding war for the film’s rights. Though Bay and partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller usually produce horror films with Platinum Dunes, “Little America” has been described by sources as a “sci-fun” story. No other production or release information is available at this time.

