Michael Rapaport Slams Aziz Ansari For Comparing Trump to Chris Brown in ‘SNL’ Monologue

The actor calls Ansari "one of these holier-than-thou political correct police" in his "I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast."

Aziz Ansari hosted “Saturday Night Live” a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration and poked fun at the 45th president by comparing him to Chris Brown.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people who voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes,” Ansari joked. “‘I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars.’”

“The Parks and Recreation” alum was called out by Brown in an Instagram post and was also slammed by actor Michael Rapaport on his latest episode of “I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.”

“Aziz Ansari, who the f*ck do you think you are?” said the actor. “Why are you dragging him [Chris Brown] through the mud? Who are you to talk about him?’”

Rapaport continued by adding that no one supports the beating of women, but defended Brown by saying, “This guy has obviously suffered, you see all the trouble he has and all the trouble that surrounds him. He’s definitely dealing with some sh*t and dealing with his own personal demons.”

The “Sully” actor didn’t stop there, criticizing the comedian for being “holier-than-thou.”

“But Aziz Ansari, you are one of these holier-than-thou political correct police,” he said. “This little f*ck. Mr. Racial, he’s like Mr. Provocative… He’s like, ‘Oh, the brown people this.’ He’s always talking about the brown people and I get that he tries to be racially provocative. He is racially provocative… I said this once and I’ll say it again.”

“F*ck you, you little politically correct f*ck, you. I’m not saying he’s not funny. I’m not saying he’s not talented. And I’m not saying his voice isn’t warranted, but you are not holier than thou,” he added.

