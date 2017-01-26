‘Midsummer in Newtown’ Exclusive Clip: Documentary Explores a Shakespearean Production In The Aftermath of Sandy Hook

The film will open in New York theaters this Friday, January 27 .

The 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre still lingers in the hearts and minds of the nation five years later. In the aftermath of the tragedy, a group of artists from New York traveled to Newtown, Connecticut to work with kids from the local school system to mount an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Director Lloyd Kramer decided to film the production for a documentary entitled “Midsummer in Newtown.” Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

The film follows the young kids as they explore Shakespeare’s language for the first time and work together to connect with art and potentially emerge from the trauma. Meanwhile, Kramer also follows the lives of Jimmy Greene, an acclaimed jazz saxophonist, and Nelba Márquez-Greene, a therapist who decidates herself to crisis intervention, whose 6-year-old daughter Ana was one of the victims of the shooting. Together, the couple decide to mount a musical performance to honor their daughter’s spirit.

Kramer previously directed the documentary “Report from Ground Zero,” which honored the heroism of the rescuers on 9/11, as well as the TV movie “Liz & Dick,” about the relationship between Elizabeth Taylor (Lindsay Lohan) and Richard Burton (Grant Bowler).

“Midsummer in Newtown” premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. It will open in New York theaters this Friday, January 27 and in Los Angeles and other select theaters on February 3, courtesy of Participant Media.

