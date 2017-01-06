Migos Head to the Mountains in ‘The Revenant’-Inspired ‘T-Shirt’ Music Video

The single is off of the hip-hop trio's upcoming album “C U L T U R E."

Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos have headed to the snowy mountains, a la “The Revenant,” in the latest music video for their single “T-Shirt.”

Directed by DAPS and Migos member Quavo, the video begins with the rappers, dressed in lavish furs and expensive jewelry, arriving to a tent where they conduct business with a mountain man. From there, the trio begin rapping, while dancing and sitting on snowmobiles.

READ MORE: David Bowie Music Video Director Says Bowie Only Discovered He Was Dying During Last 3 Months

Formed in 2009, the Atlanta MCs, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset, have released a handful of mix-tapes and EPs, including “3 Way.” “T-Shirt” is off of their upcoming album “C U L T U R E,” which will be released on January 27. The LP is the followup to their 2015 debut, “Young Rich Nation.”

Check out the music video below, which Chance the Rapper called “Oscar worthy.” We wonder what Alejandro González Iñárritu thinks.

READ MORE: Jaden Smith Vomits Through the Wild West in Bizarre New ‘Fallen’ Music Video — Watch

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.