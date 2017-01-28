‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown to Face Down ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

The sequel to Gareth Edwards's 2014 "Godzilla" will be directed by Michael Dougherty.

Millie Bobby Brown became last year’s breakout star after appearing in the Duffer Brothers’ Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Her role as the supernatural Eleven was praised by critics and fans, and now the tiny starlet has landed her first feature film.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Brown will star in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” Legendary’s sequel to Gareth Edwards’s 2014 film. Michael Dougherty will be helming the movie, which he co-wrote with Zach Shields. The duo previous worked together on “Krampus.”

No plot details or additional information about Brown’s role were revealed at this time.

Before her breakout role she appeared in episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “Intruders” and was Young Alice in the short-lived series “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.” Brown will next be seen in the second season of “Stranger Things,” which will be released later this year.

The 12-year old actress is currently nominated for a SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her role as Eleven. The entire “Stranger Things” cast also received a nod in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series category.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” arrives in theaters on March 22, 2019.

