‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Takes Home an ‘Embarassing’ Haul From The Criterion Closet — Watch

Earlier this January, Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” won Best Picture — Drama at the 74th Golden Globes after racking up widespread critical acclaim since its world premiere at Telluride last September. The film has recently racked up eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. In honor of his new film and all the recent accolade, the Criterion Collection invited Barry Jenkins to check out the famed Criterion Closet and pick out some films to take home. Watch the video below.

Jenkins picks out a host of films from the closet that have special significance for him. Some of these films include the “John Cassavetes: Five Films” box set, which Jenkins describes as “foundational”; Krzysztof Kieślowski’s ten-hour long “Dekalog,” a film Jenkins once bought on Ebay because he “felt like he had to see it”; Mathieu Kassovitz’s “La Haine,” which was “the film” while Jenkins was in film school; and David Gordon Green’s “George Washington,” a film Jenkins watched in film school without realizing Green was “a white dude.”

The other films Jenkins picks out of the closet are Ingmar Bergman’s “Fanny and Alexander,” Satyajit Ray’s “The Apu Trilogy,” Andrew Haigh’s “Weekend,” the Coen Brothers’ “Blood Simple,” Catherine Breillat’s “Fat Girl,” Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding,” Lynne Ramsay’s “Ratcatcher,” Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon,”The Essential Jacques Demy and The Complete Jacques Tati.

“Moonlight” is currently in theaters nationwide. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on February 26 on ABC.

